Fulham boss Silva welcomes quick turnaround for Wolves trip; talks up Cunha quality

Fulham boss Marco Silva has welcomed the quick turnaround after defeat to Crystal Palace Saturday.

Fulham go to Wolves on Tuesday night, with Silva happy his players won't have time to dwell on the Palace defeat.

“When you have that type of game where you don't perform at the level that you wanted, and we should, of course, the best way is to play a quick game again,” Silva said this morning.

“Tough game away from home, where we have been really, really competitive, achieving good results, being able to have very good performances as well, and make life difficult against any side in any stadium of the country.

“And we want to do the same thing and, more than that, react from the last performance and the last result.”

Silva admits they must be wary of in-form Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

He said: “He's a top player.

“We, of course, when looking for Wolves, we don't look just for Matheus, definitely, because it's not fair with them, because they have a lot of international players around the squad and the XI.

“Three of them international Brazilian football players. Two wing-backs that are internationals and top quality players, too, and more quality players around the place.

“He’s been, not just now, he’s been in a great moment, is being decisive for them, and he can always have an impact on a matchday.

“Last few games, he played as a striker but came from the left, but played a little bit with freedom. He can arrive on the right, can go on the left, so has a little bit of a free role and sometimes appears where you don't expect him to be.

“And, of course, he has always the quality and the confidence to decide moments very well.

“As a collective, we have to control well that situation. It’s not like we are going to be just looking for him because it's going to be a mistake, because they have other players that can be decisive.

“But we know that if we are at our best level, we are able to do it, to control well the Wolves team, and of course after to try to punish them when we are able to do it with our quality, too.”