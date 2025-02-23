Wolves boss Pereira: Munetsi doing everything we hoped

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was full of praise for Marshall Munetsi after their win at Bournemouth.

Wolves won 1-0 thanks to Matheus Cunha's strike, with January signing Munetsi shining in midfield.

Pereira enthused afterwards: “What I'm asking him is to help the team as a midfielder and to appear from the back into the box. And he has again a situation to score, and it was not today, but every time he appears there he has a chance to score.

“But what I like in this player is the guy is the player that can miss a goal in the opponent’s box and then after 30 seconds, he is defending in our box.

“This is what we wanted when we look for him. We wanted to find a physical midfielder who can support the other two midfielders.”