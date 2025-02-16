Wolves boss Pereira happy with new trio ahead of Liverpool trip

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is pleased with his new trio ahead of today's clash at Liverpool.

Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Agbadou and Marshall Munetsi have all been rushed into the senior line-up by Pereira since the market shut.

Pereira said, “Good players. I think they add quality to the team. They have the skills, each one in their position, to help the team. We have a good team, and they are team players. They are committed, focused on the work, and this is what we need, this kind of player.

“(Munetsi) is a transition midfielder, box to box. He has the power to go in our box, to defend, and after a second to be in the other box. This is something that we need in this team to appear with more players in the box, and we are improving a lot, the way that we attack the box, the way that we defend. We need to have more moments to control the pace of the game.

“He’s (Djiga) working hard to be ready to help the team, like the other players. I'm very happy with the competition inside the team, and because of this we can increase our level.”

On Agbadou, he said: “I'm very happy with him because he's a strong player. He's helping us and was a very good signing. He brought strength, pace, confidence in the duels, which I like to see. He’s good with the ball. He has the skills that I like in a centre back.”