Djiga: When I received the offer from Wolves, there was no hesitation
The Burkina Faso international arrived on deadline day but has yet to make his debut.
With a trip to Liverpool up next, Djiga acknowledges the Premier League’s tougher demands but believes his Champions League experience will help him.
On signing for Wolves, he stated: “For me, when I received the offer from Wolves, there was no hesitation – I already knew it was the best choice for me.
“Also, I had always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I think the Premier League is the best league in the world.”
On stepping up a level, he added: “Serbia is not the same level as the Premier League, which I think is the league with the highest level of competition. It's not the same level, but playing a lot of matches in Serbia has helped me.
“Like with any new beginning, it was a bit difficult to adapt at first, but in the end, I managed to adapt and earn my place in the team.
“In the last six months, I made great progress, both on and off the pitch, and that helped me a lot. I think the most important thing now is to take advantage of the opportunity, play more games with Wolves, and try my best.”