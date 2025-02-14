Djiga: When I received the offer from Wolves, there was no hesitation

Nasser Djiga had no doubts about joining Wolves after the club showed interest in him during the January transfer window.

The Burkina Faso international arrived on deadline day but has yet to make his debut.

With a trip to Liverpool up next, Djiga acknowledges the Premier League’s tougher demands but believes his Champions League experience will help him.

On signing for Wolves, he stated: “For me, when I received the offer from Wolves, there was no hesitation – I already knew it was the best choice for me.

“Also, I had always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I think the Premier League is the best league in the world.”

On stepping up a level, he added: “Serbia is not the same level as the Premier League, which I think is the league with the highest level of competition. It's not the same level, but playing a lot of matches in Serbia has helped me.

“Like with any new beginning, it was a bit difficult to adapt at first, but in the end, I managed to adapt and earn my place in the team.

“In the last six months, I made great progress, both on and off the pitch, and that helped me a lot. I think the most important thing now is to take advantage of the opportunity, play more games with Wolves, and try my best.”