Pereira on facing Liverpool: I’m not going there to defend for 90 minutes and take a point

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vítor Pereira has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of his side's trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Pereira confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of their match and admitted that January signings Marshall Munetsi and Nasser Djiga have improved the competition amongst the squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

“They are good players. I think they add quality to the team.

“They have the skills in their positions to help the team. We have a good team, and they are good players. They are committed and focused on the work, and this is what we need."

The Wolves boss also said that his side won't just sit back and defend this weekend against manager Arne Slot who may be suspended for the game in which Liverpool need a win to continue their run at the top of the table.

“I’m not thinking about going there to defend for 90 minutes and take a point. I’m looking to prepare the team to play our way with our quality, and to get the best possible result.

“We must defend them with our tools, but I believe we will play a good game and for sure fight for the result.

"I respect every team and Liverpool is one of the best in this league, but I must look at my players. For me, they are the best players in the country because they are my players."

He then revealed that he enjoys the pressure of being a manager and needs it to be at his best.

"If you look at my career, I've worked at clubs where the pressure is day by day. I need this pressure because without it I can't be myself. My target was the Premier League and I'm enjoying it. I want to build something and we are creating it at Wolves."

Finally, he commented on Matheus Cunha, who is in the form of his life this season under Pereira and was linked to several top sides during the January transfer window.

"He's a top player and he's my player. I will enjoy him playing for us, helping the team, playing as team player."