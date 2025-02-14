Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract

Liverpool boss Slot set to make Wolves clash despite red card

Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot set to make Wolves clash despite red card
Liverpool boss Slot set to make Wolves clash despite red cardAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is set to be in the dugout on Sunday against Wolves.

Slot was sent off at the end of Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at Everton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Premier League had initially reported Slot was handed a two-match ban, which would see him miss games against Wolves and Aston Villa.

However, the statement was first published then deleted on Thursday.

The FA have now charged Slot with having acted "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour" towards referee Michael Oliver and one of his assistants.

It's understood there is no automatic suspension involved with the Dutchman clear to challenge the charge.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesLiverpoolSlot Arne
Related Articles
Everton, Liverpool and Slot charged by FA
Djiga: When I received the offer from Wolves, there was no hesitation
Moyes says he "feels a bit" for Slot after his red card in the Merseyside derby