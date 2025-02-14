Liverpool boss Slot set to make Wolves clash despite red card

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is set to be in the dugout on Sunday against Wolves.

Slot was sent off at the end of Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at Everton.

The Premier League had initially reported Slot was handed a two-match ban, which would see him miss games against Wolves and Aston Villa.

However, the statement was first published then deleted on Thursday.

The FA have now charged Slot with having acted "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour" towards referee Michael Oliver and one of his assistants.

It's understood there is no automatic suspension involved with the Dutchman clear to challenge the charge.