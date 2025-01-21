Wolves boss Pereira hands Cunha public warning after Chelsea defeat

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira fired a public warning at Matheus Cunha after defeat at Chelsea last night.

Pereira was unimpressed by the striker's decision to go straight down the players' tunnel at the final whistle, rather than acknowledge the away support.

The Wolves boss said: "He's a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win, but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don't like his body language.

"I want a captain to try to help the team with running, suffering and fighting together. But I understand it now - next time I won't understand."

On the 3-1 defeat, Pereira also said: "We need to be consistent for 95 minutes. Today the team tried to do their best but not in the way that we should.

"We need to improve set-pieces for sure. We need to improve the moments that we must have confidence to switch the play, switch the ball. We need to improve our tactical maturity."