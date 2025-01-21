Chelsea goalscorer Madueke: Yeah, I nicked it from Trevoh!

Tribal Football
Chelsea goalscorer Noni Madueke spoke about nicking a goal off teammate Trevoh Chalobah.

The Blues beat Wolves 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night to go fourth in the Premier League.

One of the goals look as though it was going to be Chalobah’s, before Madueke bundled it over the line.

He stated post-game to Sky Sports: "It's instinct. Attacker's instinct. I knew it was going over the line. 

“I said sorry to Trevoh after. I had to put this in the net for sure. 

“He was saying 'no way you took my goal' but I said 'you have to understand, this is what they pay me for'."

