Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection

Adarabioyo happy scoring in Chelsea win against Wolves

Ansser Sadiq
Adarabioyo happy scoring in Chelsea win against Wolves
Adarabioyo happy scoring in Chelsea win against WolvesAction Plus
Chelsea centre half Tosin Adarabioyo was delighted at their 3-1 win over Wolves.

The Premier League high fliers pushed back into the top four, taking Manchester City’s spot for the moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adarabioyo said: "Three goals in four games yes, four for the season and my first Premier League goal tonight, so very happy.

"It is definitely good to contribute to the goals and for them to come from all over the pitch.

"A goal is a goal at the end of the day. Even if you get the scummy ones it is always a good feeling.

"It was gutting to concede that goal at the end of the first half but we came out all guns blazing (in the second half), did an amazing job and got a great result.

"(Trevoh Chalobah) came straight back in and did an amazing job. He did everything flawlessly from a tactical point of view, so I am very happy for him.

"I would never say that he (Robert Sanchez) should be in the spotlight for conceding a goal. Things happen and we learn and move on."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdarabioyo TosinWolvesChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea manager Maresca: We deserved victory over Wolves, but...
Chelsea goalscorer Madueke: Yeah, I nicked it from Trevoh!
Wolves defender Doherty on Chelsea defeat: We were never at the races