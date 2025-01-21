Adarabioyo happy scoring in Chelsea win against Wolves

Chelsea centre half Tosin Adarabioyo was delighted at their 3-1 win over Wolves.

The Premier League high fliers pushed back into the top four, taking Manchester City’s spot for the moment.

Adarabioyo said: "Three goals in four games yes, four for the season and my first Premier League goal tonight, so very happy.

"It is definitely good to contribute to the goals and for them to come from all over the pitch.

"A goal is a goal at the end of the day. Even if you get the scummy ones it is always a good feeling.

"It was gutting to concede that goal at the end of the first half but we came out all guns blazing (in the second half), did an amazing job and got a great result.

"(Trevoh Chalobah) came straight back in and did an amazing job. He did everything flawlessly from a tactical point of view, so I am very happy for him.

"I would never say that he (Robert Sanchez) should be in the spotlight for conceding a goal. Things happen and we learn and move on."