Chelsea manager Maresca: We deserved victory over Wolves, but...

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was unhappy with his team’s response to conceding a goal last night.

The Blues managed a 3-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League at home on Monday.

However, Maresca was unhappy at how they played soon after Wolves had made it 1-1.

He told BBC: "For me the performance until 40 minutes was very good, then the last five minutes we struggled. 

“They scored a goal and we lost a bit of confidence, which was something that has happened a few times this season. We need to learn to manage these situations better.

"In the second half we started well and scored the goals. Overall I think we deserved to win the game."

