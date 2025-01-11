Wolves boss Pereira: Bristol City in FA Cup a fantastic challenge

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira says they must treat today's FA Cup third round tie with Bristol City like a Premier League game.

Wolves meet City in an early kickoff today.

Pereira said, “After a defeat, you need to look for the next game, and the next game is the Bristol City game. It’s important for us, if we want to move on in the competition, and if you want to get the positive energy again, this is a very important match for us. We had training today, very good training, good energy. The players are happy, committed and this is what I want to see.

“The finals of this competition, I remember some of them. Fantastic atmospheres, the games, the scoring, something that we want to live. This is a game that we need to face as a Premier League game, because this team has a lot of quality, tactical quality, individual quality, and they play at home. It means that they will do everything to win the game. We need to be at our best level competing, with the right mentality to face them, and with ambition. This is what we need for this game.

“The cup is important in Portugal, it's important to win the cup, but for them the Champions League and the league are more important. Here, the cup is a tradition, and it’s amazing. You give all teams the opportunity to show their work and the individual quality of the players. This is a fantastic challenge.”