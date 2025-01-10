Doherty on Wolves' FA Cup chances: We’d love a cup run, but so would everyone else

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty has opened up about the magic of the FA Cup and how a Cup run this year would be a dream come true.

Wolves face Bristol City this weekend in a Cup game that the Irish international says the squad will not take lightly as they look to build a run of form in England’s oldest cup competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Doherty told the club's website: “I'm sure the manager will obviously want to win. We had a good cup run under Nuno and got to the semi-final, and it's just exciting for everybody. You’ll see the excitement in the fans, in your own family, if you can get deeper into the competition and it just brings positivity to everyone.

“We’d love a cup run, but so would everyone else – nobody ever goes out to not win a game of football. Every fan wants their team to win the game, so this game happens to be a cup game and we just want to win it. Obviously, there's a trophy at the end of it and that's what's at stake, but I think any competition you go into, you need to take it seriously.”

Reaching Wembley is a huge target for Doherty who was part of the squad who lost to Watford in the semi-final in 2019. He admits he the magic of the cup has never died and that he wants to feel what it's like to come close to silverware once again.

“I think so. When was it ever diminished? When did it take a dip in terms of how people see it? Maybe it did when teams were making a lot of changes to their squads and they were putting out weaker teams, which is obviously a bit disrespectful, but I also see it as that's where the next best player could get their opportunity.

“That's why there’s all these competitions and that's why you have squads and you can see what your squad has. For me, it's definitely there, maybe because I've had a run in it before, and we lost that game to Watford and we should have been in that final, so I know how good that felt, my whole family being there at Wembley, so I want to feel that again.”