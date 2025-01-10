Pereira on Wolves signing Agbadou: The profile of a player that pleases me a lot

Pereira on Wolves signing Agbadou: This is a profile of player that pleases me a lot

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has opened up on the January transfer market and how new signing Emmanuel Agbadou is a perfect fit for his side.

Speaking to the club's website, the Portuguese head coach welcomed Agbadou and says he can slide right into the first team.

“I'm very happy because I think it’s a position that we need to increase our level. This is a profile of player that pleases me a lot.

“We analyse a lot of players, and he has the profile that I like. He likes to play with the ball, he has quality to build the play, he’s fast and physically strong. For the Premier League we need to have these kinds of players.

The Ivory Coast international signed from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims and Pereira thinks he already has the strength and leadership skills to succeed in the Premier League even if it is a step up from France’s top division.

“He’s a player that has the skills to play in the way that I want to see my team playing. Pressing, sometimes high pressing, controlling from deep.

“He has the speed and the quality to control from deep, he’s strong in the air, strong on the ground, strong on the duels, and can build the play. He can play on the left, can play in the middle or on the right, because he can play with both feet and, for me, it’s important.

“We need players that are leaders inside the pitch. I think he can help us, because he was the capital in his team. He has leadership qualities to give us and adds something more. He’s one more capital inside, one more leader inside, and, for me, it’s important.”