DONE DEAL: Wolves sign Reims defender Agbadou

Paul Vegas
Wolves have completed the signing of Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou.

Agbadou moves to Molineux for a fee of €20m. The 27-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months

"Emmanuel's a winner and he's driven," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"After the journey's had, he's still unbelievably hungry. He's the type of player the Wolves fans should love, because you're going to get absolutely everything he's got.

"When Vitor came in it's the first conversation we had, to add one quick. There are so many games in January, so you can't afford to waste a month.

"We have to use this month to be as efficient as possible, and we're really excited about this signing."

