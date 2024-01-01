Wolves boss O’Neil wants to bounce back against Brighton after harrowing Newcastle defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has spoken about finding the right balance amongst his squad as he looks to bounce back against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Wolves boss faces injury concerns as well as the need for rotation in a mid-week Carabao Cup tie that could help revive the club’s form.

Advertisement Advertisement

O’Neil will want to have his best squad available for the top flight derby with Aston Villa on Saturday but says he also wants to go toe to toe with Brighton tonight.

“We need to dust ourselves down and get ready to produce another performance in the week and see if we can go on better. The Premier League is tough and you can play as well as you want against Arsenal, it doesn't guarantee you anything, you can play as well as you want against Chelsea, it doesn't guarantee you anything.

“We knew the run of fixtures was tough, and Sunday’s performance and how far we pushed a Newcastle side that were obviously in Champions League last year, have got top players, an unbelievable bench, so there's a lot a lot of good in that.

“My job is to see things really clearly and I still see a team that stuck together, produced an awful lot of quality and went toe to toe with a team that are going to be higher up the league than us.”