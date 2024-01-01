The 5 best Premier League performers over the international break

The international break came only three weeks into the Premier League season just as many of its stars were coming into form, here are the 5 best performers ahead of the league's return this weekend.

ALEXANDER ISAK

The forward has netted a whopping 36 goals in 71 matches since the summer of 2022 and has proven to be a fantastic signing for a Newcastle United who are looking for European qualification this season.

Isak starred for Sweden over the break against Estonia and Azerbaijan, scoring 3 goals whilst setting up the penalty for the third against Azerbaijan as he took it around the keeper only to be taken down leading to Viktor Gyokeres to slam the ball into the bottom corner to seal the win.

The striker has scored just once since the season began as he finished off Tottenham with a late winner. Three goals during the break will only boost his confidence going into Newcastle’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

DECLAN RICE

Despite being suspended for Arsenal’s next clash against Tottenham this weekend, Rice has been a stand out performer over the break as he led England to a victory over Ireland.

The midfielder slammed home his finish past Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but refused to celebrate against what was his international youth team. Just minutes later he set up Jack Grealish for England’s second which sealed the game and put them on joint points with Greece.

CODY GAKPO

Despite not being a prominent starter for Liverpool this season, Gakpo was a major talent during the Euros and has carried his form over to the international break against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 25-year-old was electric for the Oranje who produced 5 goals in an epic performace which started with Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and ended with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Gakpo latched on to the end of a Tijjani Reijnders cross to tap in his goal which opened his record for the season as he looks to earn his place back in the Liverpool starting XI.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

The Manchester City playmaker was the standout performer in Belgium’s victory against Israel on Friday as the Red Devils grabbed three points.

His City teammate Jeremy Doku set up his first with a great cross before he buried his second half penalty into the bottom corner to help his side to three points.

Belgium was left deflated in their defeat against France over the weekend, however, as De Bruyne called for his side to fix their weaknesses. He faces Brentford this weekend in a game that could extend City’s winning streak to four.

BRUNO FERNANDES

Fernandes captained Portugal to two victories over the break and bagged a goal and an assist to help his side to the top of their group.

Against Croatia he set up his Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot to open the scoring and just days later he latched on to a cross from Rafael Leao and fired his shot past Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn to level the score before Cristiano Ronaldo finished off the game to secure three points late on.

The 30 year old will have captaincy responsibilities again this weekend as he attempts to lead a United side back to form against Southampton, who have failed to win a game so far this season.