Wolves boss O'Neil says Larsen key facing Brentford

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil insists they're capable of beating Brentford this weekend.

O'Neil says Jorgen Larsen could be key in the clash.

He said, “We never move too far away from what we want to be, but we do always understand that, especially with Jorgen on the pitch, we have good opportunities to be direct and we're never afraid to do so. Against Newcastle, we had some real good phases from going long into Jorgen. If you look at the stats and the numbers, my teams aren't ones that spend ages in build-up, but it is important that we are able to build up.

“Against Aston Villa, the fact that we weren't able to build up against high pressure meant that we just kept losing the ball and we were under constant threat. The Premier League tests you at everything, and I work really hard with them on trying to be able to do it all.

“The players have an excellent understanding of what it looks like, which is why we managed to perform to a higher level against some tough opposition in the first few weeks of the season, of course, we've not managed to turn enough of them into results, but we've given ourselves an opportunity in every game.

“We want to be able to compete with those teams, we want to be able to play our way against them, and there's been no stepping off, changing and moving away from what we are. We've tried to be ourselves, and we're not afraid to do that. We go to Brentford tomorrow, we look to play our way, we look to be as progressive as we can, understand what it's going to need, and it’s an opportunity for us tomorrow to get our first win.”