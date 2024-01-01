Top 5 Premier League talking points this weekend

The Premier League continues this weekend as the champions look to recover their form whilst many sides are still searching for their first victory, here are 5 talking points ahead of this week's action.

Manchester City look to bounce back at the top of the table after double draws

Manager Pep Guardiola will be looking to bounce back this weekend after two consecutive draws against Newcastle United and Arsenal in recent weeks as they slipped to second in the table.

City face Fulham for the first time in 5 months with the last meeting ending 4-0 just before they clinched the title. The Cottagers have not beaten the Citizens in well over a decade but after a strong start to the season Marco Silva’s side are on a five-game unbeaten run.

Fulham could escape with an unexpected result especially as Guardiola’s side have conceded in each of their last five league games. Anything less than a win here would be a huge disappointment for City who have struggled to find their feet so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to climb from bottom of the league

Wolves lost 2-1 to Liverpool in their last league clash which led to midfielder Mario Lemina posting a message to fans on his social media having broke down in tears after the hard-fought game

“This group, this club, all the people around the club deserve much better than that. We are not gonna give up! 100 per cent. I know well my brothers. We are fully committed to change the future. Big challenge ahead of us."

Gary O'Neil’s side sit bottom of the table with a –10 goal difference and a talented squad who just cannot seem to blend this season. Their position is truly unprecedented and as they prepare to welcome Brentford to the Vitality Stadium this week, they will have the idea of relegation on their minds which could well be a possibility.

Erik Ten Hag faces Aston Villa test that could decide his future at Manchester United

Ten Hag has been backed by United bosses this week after a worrying start to the season which has left many pundits scratching their heads, especially after the club’s mass spend over the summer window.

The club’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham felt like a breaking point for the Dutch manager who will be hoping to grab a result at Villa this weekend.

United sit 13th and despite their FA Cup win last season it is difficult to justify their position and performances which has given them just 5 goals in 6 games. Villa boss Unai Emery has the chance to make life difficult for Ten Hag and after their 7-game unbeaten run, which includes the likes of Bayern Munich, it’s very possible the Dutchman's future is in his hands.

Crystal Palace search for first win of season with Oliver Glasner close to sack

Selhurst Park welcomes Liverpool this weekend in another difficult game for a Palace side who are yet to win a game in their opening 6 fixtures. Everton produced a shock 2-1 comeback last time out against the Eagles, meaning they sit in the relegation zone separated by the points earnt via only draws so far.

Glasner’s side will take confidence from Palace’s last clash against Liverpool, however, as an Eberechi Eze goal separated the two sides in their 1-0 victory.

Much like Ten Hag, Glasner could face the sack if he does not earn at least another point against the Reds this Saturday.

Can Villa continue their unbeaten streak?

The opening five games of the season have pointed strongly to the fact that last season's Champions League qualifying campaign was not a fluke and that in fact this Villa side under Unai Emery is aiming for even more.

Villa sit third and after beating Bayern Munich this week and ending their historic 41 game Champions League run, they seem unstoppable.

Emery’s side face Manchester United this weekend with all signs pointing towards yet another victory for the Villans, who have had an almost perfect start to the season.