Wolves boss O'Neil not giving up keeping Neto after Chelsea offer

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil insists there's been no approval of Pedro Neto's sale to Chelsea.

The winger is said to have seen a £51m offer from Chelsea accepted by Wolves.

However O'Neil, after signing a new four-year contract, said on Friday afternoon: "I don’t feel either way about it.

"I know how good he is and how well he would do at a big club but I want our team here to be successful so I’m hoping that he stays.

"There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot. We’re all grown-ups and we know this could change very quickly.

"If a massive bid comes in from a top club, nobody is going to stand in his way. But it’s still my duty, to him and everybody, to make sure he’s ready to play for us.

"I’m confident that he will be here because we haven’t had anything really that makes the club think that he won’t be. But we know lots of business can be done late, even up to the last couple of hours. So until the windows closed, there’s always a chance either way."