O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer

The Portuguese flier is being linked with a move away from the Black Country club this summer.
Neto scored two Premier League goals last season, while providing nine assists.
He did have injury issues, which have been a problem throughout his career.
“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club,” said the Wolves boss after losing to Crystal Palace in Florida.
“Obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.
“There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.
“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”