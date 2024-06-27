Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price

O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer

Wolves boss O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer
O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer
O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summerAction Plus
Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil admits the club would not stand in Pedro Neto’s way this summer.

The Portuguese flier is being linked with a move away from the Black Country club this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neto scored two Premier League goals last season, while providing nine assists.

He did have injury issues, which have been a problem throughout his career.

“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club,” said the Wolves boss after losing to Crystal Palace in Florida.

“Obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesFootball TransfersNeto Pedro
Related Articles
Murillo reveals rival Prem offers before agreeing Forest deal
Palace (plus two more) offered chance to ferry Zaha away from Galatasaray
Wolves join Palace in pursuit of Sunderland winger Clarke