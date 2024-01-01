Chelsea agree to sign Wolves star in HUGE deal

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese winger, who has been plagued with injury issues throughout his career, is signing for £54M

The Blues have agreed to pay a mega sum to Wolves to take their summer spending past £200M

However, the club have been working to sell players, particularly academy products.

By counting those sales as pure profit on the books, Chelsea can continue to spend on incoming players.

The 24-year-old Neto made 135 appearances and scored 14 goals for Wolves, joining from Lazio in 2019.