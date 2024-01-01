Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington

Chelsea agree to sign Wolves star in HUGE deal

Chelsea agree to sign Wolves star in HUGE deal
Chelsea agree to sign Wolves star in HUGE deal
Chelsea agree to sign Wolves star in HUGE dealAction Plus
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese winger, who has been plagued with injury issues throughout his career, is signing for £54M

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues have agreed to pay a mega sum to Wolves to take their summer spending past £200M

However, the club have been working to sell players, particularly academy products.

By counting those sales as pure profit on the books, Chelsea can continue to spend on incoming players.

The 24-year-old Neto made 135 appearances and scored 14 goals for Wolves, joining from Lazio in 2019.

Mentions
Neto PedroWolvesChelseaLazioFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Wolves boss O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer
O’Neil says Wolves midfielder would do very well at a "big club"