Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad

Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squadAction Plus
Premier League giants Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Wolves star Pedro Neto

The attacker is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool this summer after an impressive season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Simon Phillips, Chelsea have entered the sweepstakes to see if they can secure Neto.

The 24-year-old forward has gotten over most of his injury problems from the past two years.

He showed glimpses of the form that made him such a sought after player in the past.

However, buying clubs will be wary of putting in a big offer for a player who does miss a lot of game time.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNeto PedroChelseaWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crystal Palace demanding huge money to sell Guehi
Big Prem trio receives boost in pursuit of Bologna defender Calafiori
Liverpool, Man City circle as Ait-Nouri ponders Wolves exit