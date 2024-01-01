Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad

Premier League giants Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Wolves star Pedro Neto

The attacker is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool this summer after an impressive season.

Per Simon Phillips, Chelsea have entered the sweepstakes to see if they can secure Neto.

The 24-year-old forward has gotten over most of his injury problems from the past two years.

He showed glimpses of the form that made him such a sought after player in the past.

However, buying clubs will be wary of putting in a big offer for a player who does miss a lot of game time.