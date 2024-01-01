Wolves boss O'Neil hoping Cunha injury not serious

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is hopeful of Matheus Cunha's knee injury not being serious.

New captain Cunha scored, but then was forced off with a knee strain in their friendly win against West Ham in Jacksonville.

O'Neil said, “He has some awareness behind his knee, so when he played a pass with the outside of his foot, he felt a slight pain behind his knee. It’s disappointing. With the game being delayed and the wet pitch, they work so hard and are finely tuned, so it doesn’t take much to throw them.

"That was my main concern in the build-up, that we needed a game, but how much we increased the risk of injury on players.

“You never know, Matheus could have got injured if it was 7pm. Disappointing, as pleased as I am with the other stuff, there’s still that. Matheus is incredibly important to us, but the early signs don’t look bad. He won’t be risked again until he’s completely fine, so the next few days I can provide a update.”