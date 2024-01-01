Cunha happy influencing Lima about Wolves move

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has welcomed new signing Pedro Lima to Molineux.

The teenage fullback has joined from Sport Recife and Cunha spoke with the youngster as Wolves competed with Chelsea for his signature.

He told the club's website: “It's funny because my mum supports Sport Recife, the club that he comes from, and I told her that I’d talked with him to come here and she asked me to get her one of his Sport shirts because she was such a fan of his.

“It’s funny and I’ve talked with him about this, but these kinds of things are very beautiful in life.

"He’s come here, he’s got a very beautiful history, very similar to my one, and to play together here I hope will open the way (for more people to from his region) to come to the Premier League and to a new country, so I’m very happy to be this guy.”