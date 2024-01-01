Wolves chief Hobbs admits Cunha influence on Lima swoop

Tribal Football
Wolves football chief Matt Hobbs admits Matheus Cunha was key to landing Pedro Lima.

The 18 year-old fullback joins Wolves from Sport Recife, after appearing all set to join Chelsea.

Hobbs told the club's website: “When Matheus heard it had been announced he was very quick to send me a voice note congratulating himself on his work on getting Pedro here! But that’s all part of it. When we talked about what we do differently, from Ben flying out and Gabriel, our Brazilian scout, being really important in that, through to our players reaching out, it just shows what a family we are.

“They’re not just reaching out to say how great it is here, but they’re showing they care. That’s Wolves. That’s who we are. We saw that on the pitch a lot last year and that’s the culture we’re trying to create around Compton.

“There’s no doubt that with Cunha coming from the same place, his mum supporting the team and loving that player, but alongside Matheus having that humility to reach out to a young boy and speak positively of the club, speak positively about his love of Wolverhampton and what he’s enjoying here, that’s all part of what we can offer a player.”

