Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Man Utd boss Amorim: Give me two years to prove myself
Chelsea boss Maresca: I have no idea how Leicester fans will react
Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig

Wolves boss O'Neil: Andre will be big for us

Paul Vegas
Wolves boss O'Neil: Andre will be big for us
Wolves boss O'Neil: Andre will be big for usAction Plus
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has explained holding back Andre.

The Brazilian midfielder has battled for a start in recent games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

O'Neil said, “He’s working very hard, but I think the central midfield area is one of our strongest areas. I was very impressed with him in his first few appearances, just the job against Manchester City maybe didn't suit him quite as well, and then he ended up losing his space at half time, and from that moment we've managed to be unbeaten.

“From putting a real good display in that game against Manchester City and then went to Brighton did well, played against Crystal Palace, played against Southampton, so it's just one of those moments for him. But he still works hard, he still shows his quality and he's still adapting to the difference.

“If you talk to him about the difference in football and the speed of the football and how it's played, it's a completely different game to what he's been used to playing, so he's still adapting to that. But he's going to be big for us, and we'll use him. Sooner rather than later, he'll have a massive impact on the team.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolves
Related Articles
O'Neil prepares for former Wolves stars Jimenez and Traore this weekend
Strand Larsen says Wolves need to get rid of their "win at all cost mentality"
Nelson reveals personal Fulham targets