Nelson on his goals at Fulham: I want to get double figures for goals and assists combined

Fulham's Reiss Nelson has spoken about his targets this season under manager Marco Silva as he searches for more game time in the Premier League.

With Fulham’s fantastic form of late, which has seen them win two London derbies in the last 6 days before the international break, the 24-year-old told the club's website that the squad are remaining focused, taking one game at a time.

“As a team we’re not really looking too far ahead, we’re just looking to the next game,” he explained. “The Manager doesn’t go too far ahead of what we need to do, so us we just train, train, train, then once game day comes, we understand what we need to do.

“I think everyone’s performing at such a high level, and that allows us to get the good results that we’re getting.”

The young midfielder opened up about his goals this season in a year that could be his breakthrough under Silva who has shown faith in him so far.

“I want to get double figures for goals and assists combined.

“I think that’s something that Marco really wants from me – when I came he said he wants me to contribute goals and assists to the team. That’s something that I know I can do, so that’s my goal that I’ve set myself.”

The Cottagers face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend and despite their position in the table Nelson had a lot of praise for Gary O’Neil’s side.

“Playing Wolves, I know that they’re a very physical team,” Nelson said. “They haven’t had the best of starts, but when they’re on it they’re really, really good, they’ve got a great coach as well.

“It’s going to be a physical game, I think it’s going to be a lot of balls in the air, second balls and stuff like that, but I think it will be a good game on the day, so a good one to watch.”

