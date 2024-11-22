Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has opened up on how he will stop Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore in this weekend's clash against Fulham.

Wolves will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to four matches as they travel to Craven Cottage this week to face some familiar faces who O’Neil believes can be stopped with a few tactical tweaks.

Speaking in his latest press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, O’Neil provided an insight on Jimenez and Traore and how he plans to limit their time on the ball.

“I’m really impressed with the level that some of their players have managed to reach, and I think how much stronger they can get later in games as well when they make substitutes. If Adama doesn't start and if he starts Reiss Nelson and Iwobi, then you have Adama and Harry Wilson coming on, who have an unbelievable impact on football matches.

“The depth they have in a lot of their areas, if it's Jimenez’s day, Munoz will come on and is an excellent number nine. That’s what I mean with their recruitment and how well they've been able to line things up. Not only is their starting 11 very strong, but as soon as someone comes out, they just replace it like for like. If Anderson's injured, Diop fills in, so they're a well-balanced, well-built squad.

“But we go there with big hopes and we can cause them some problems. We need to be very good, of course, but big hopes, a big focus around ourselves and trying to maintain this little run that we've managed to create from a tough spot, and an opportunity to do that tomorrow.”

O’Neil admits he has been impressed with Fulham who are in top form at the moment and thinks this is another huge test for his side who look to be on the up after a tough run of opening fixtures.

“Fulham are one of the in-form sides, especially at Craven Cottage, they are always a tough test, so we'll need to be excellent. But we are in a decent moment – as strange as that sounds, of where we are in the league – five points from three Premier League games is always good going, especially with the pressure that was on those two home games coming before the International break, and to take four points from them was big, and we’ll try and carry some of that momentum into the next one.

“It’s an impressive little transition they've had, because I remember I was involved at Bournemouth when we played them in the Championship, and from that moment, they've continued to grow and strengthen. As all the Premier League games are, it will be another real test for us.”

