Strand Larsen says Wolves need to get rid of their "win at all cost mentality"

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has discussed the club's winning mentality ahead of this weekend's clash against Fulham.

The 24-year-old has stated that the whole squad is ready to go after a positive international break which included the young striker helping Norway to the top of their Nations League group. Speaking to the club's website, Larsen admitted that Saturday's clash against Fulham will be tough but they can learn a lot after grabbing their first win against Southampton.

“For us now, we're thinking about performance because we know that performance is the main key to win the games. Against Southampton, we were a bit too much into that ‘win at all cost’ mentality, and although that was really important, because we needed that win, I think we can build on our performance.

“We had a really good performance against City at home, where we had to defend a lot Brighton away, we showed a winning mentality to come back and get a point, and against Crystal Palace, I think we were the better team in big parts of the game, and we have to build on that. Performance is the key to win the game and that's what the gaffer wants us to do as well.

“It will be tough. They have a good team, they've been doing well this season, and Raul (Jimenez) is still scoring goals. I remember watching him playing for Wolves when I was actually still in Norway playing football, so time’s going fast, and he's scoring goals there.

“I'm happy for him, even though I don't know him, I know the Wolves fans still love him, but hopefully he will not score too many this weekend, so we can win the game. They're in good form, but I think we've showed in these first 11 games that we can beat anyone. Even though we have only one win, we have been really good against many of the tough teams, it's just some small details that we can win more games.

“It will be a tough game, it can go either way, but we will prepare well, and then hopefully Raul and Sander (Berge), which I know from the national team, will not have their best day at the office.”

