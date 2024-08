Wolfsburg jump into battle for Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg could be on the move to Germany this summer.

The 22-year-old wants to leave the club as he chases regular game time this term.

Per Kicker in Germany, there are several teams that are looking at Van den Berg around Europe.

However, the newest arrival to the chase are Wolfsburg, who may be ready to meet Liverpool’s asking price.

They believe that a deal can be done, as previous suitors PSV Eindhoven did not bid high enough.