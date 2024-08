Liverpool set price for Van den Berg

Liverpool are willing to sell Sepp van den Berg this summer.

The defender spent last season on-loan with Mainz and is ready to leave.

Sky Sports says the Reds will sell Van den Berg if an offer of £20m arrives for him.

PSV Eindhoven have already made an offer for the youngster, but it fell short of Liverpool's valuation.

Mainz are keen to re-sign him, with VfB Stuttgart also watching developments.