Van den Berg: Liverpool price for me is too high

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg admits he may be priced out of a move away.

While the Dutchman has stated he's willing to stay at Anfield this season, Van den Berg has left the door open to an exit this summer.

Wanted by PSV Eindhoven and Mainz, where he spent last term on-loan, Van den Berg told The Athletic: "If you want to leave, then £m;20m is quite a lot.

“I know that in today's market crazy things can happen.

"Liverpool has put a price tag on me that people think is right. Also because I had a good season last year.

"My first reaction was that it was quite high!" Van den Berg said with a joke. "Of course it's a compliment in some respect. It means I did well last year.

"But on the other hand, it makes it all a bit more difficult. If Liverpool were to estimate me at only £2m, that would not be nice. But £20m may be a bit on the high side."