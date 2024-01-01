Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot fighting to convince Van den Berg

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is eager to keep hold of Sepp van den Berg this season.

The Dutch defender has been public about wanting to leave Anfield this summer after spending last season on-loan at Mainz.

PSV Eindhoven and VfL Wolfsburg have made attempts for Van den Berg in recent weeks.

However, The Athletic says offers  up to £20m have so far been resisted by the Reds.

Instead, Slot and his staff want to take a close look at Van den Berg during preseason, convinced his game has "gone up a level" thanks to his Mainz spell.

