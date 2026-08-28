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Wirtz says Liverpool squad "believe" in Iraola tactics: It's definitely a good start!

Wirtz says Liverpool squad "believe" in Iraola tactics: It's definitely a good start!
Wirtz says Liverpool squad "believe" in Iraola tactics: It's definitely a good start!Action Images via Reuters

Florian Wirtz has backed Andoni Iraola as he aims to the Premier League title with Liverpool.

Liverpool are set to kick off a new era at Anfield on Saturday as Iraola takes charge of his first game at Anfield in front of a home crowd who are yet to see the side at their best under the Spaniard. 

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After a scare against Newcastle in match week 1 saw the Reds grab a last minute point thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty, Liverpool are seeking their first 3 points against Nottingham Forest this weekend. 

Forest's last visit to Anfield ended in a 3-0 win but have failed to score in four of their last six outings in what is a worry for manager Oliver Glasner who is yet to grab his first win. 

Speaking ahead of the clash Wirtz revealed why he decided to join Liverpool and backed Iraola’s tactics which didn’t quite pay off against a relentless Newcastle side at St. James’ Park. 

"It's very simple. I think that's why I came here, because I want to achieve something with the club. Liverpool has always won titles or at least played for titles. 

"And yes, we want to get back there and I want to make my contribution to that. 

"He (Iraola) just wants to play power football going forward. Lots of pressing. The tasks you have are actually relatively clear. 

 "Of course, we now have to work on making it work as a team. So not only that everyone does their job well, but that it also harmonizes together. But he definitely makes a very good impression on me. 

"I think that he reaches a lot of players with it and that we as a team also understand what he wants from us. I think it's definitely a good start, that the players believe in it, and I hope that it will be successful." 

Liverpool and Forest have met eight times in the Premier League since Forest returned to the Premier League in 2022. Liverpool have won four, Forest three and one has ended level. Iraola’s side will aim to make it five wins this weekend as fans hope to see a better showing on Saturday afternoon. 

 

 

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Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaFlorian WirtzDominik SzoboszlaiLiverpoolNottinghamNewcastle Utd

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