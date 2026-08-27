Who's Missing: Baleba injured on arrival as Man United look for first win

Manchester United will be without new signing Carlos Baleba for Sunday's home game against Ipswich, with the midfielder ruled out by an ankle injury immediately after his £65 million move from Brighton.

Liverpool begin their home campaign against Nottingham Forest without Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa.

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Chelsea travel to Brighton with five players ruled out, including Moises Caicedo, while Manchester City remain without Jeremy Doku for their trip to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham are still without Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison for their visit to Newcastle, and Hull travel to Coventry with a lengthy injury list.

See who's missing for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

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WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace: Chadi Riad (knee injury), Ismaila Sarr (injury)

Man City: Jeremy Doku (calf injury)

DOUBTFUL

Ryan McAidoo (shoulder injury), Matheus Nunes (injury)

Palace may turn to Evann Guessand for a late impact given his two strikes for the club arrived on or beyond the 90th minute, although ten of his 11 club strikes prior came in the first half. Phil Foden was on target on City's last visit to this ground, one of six of his last seven club strikes to arrive after the 40th minute.

Jean-Philippe Mateta may be absent for Palace amid an ongoing contract dispute, while Chadi Riad picked up a knock against Everton. City remain without Jeremy Doku.

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WON'T PLAY

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Federico Chiesa (back injury), Hugo Ekitike (achilles tendon injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury)

Nottingham Forest: Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Joe Gomez (injury), Morgan Gibbs-White (knee injury), Ryan Yates (injury)

Much like on many occasions last season, Dominik Szoboszlai was Liverpool's hero with that late penalty at the weekend, contributing to five of his last seven goals coming after half-time. Forest will be looking to Igor Jesus for inspiration here, considering 12 of his 16 goals for the club have come on the road.

Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike, and Conor Bradley remain long-term absentees for Liverpool, while former Liverpool man Neco Williams will be monitored after going off injured in midweek.

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Bournemouth: Amine Adli (injury), Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Michele Di Gregorio (transfer negotiations), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot injury), Veljko Milosavljevic (injury)

Everton: Tim Iroegbunam (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Hayden Hackney (knock), Christian Norgaard (injury)

Three of Marcus Tavernier's last four strikes for Bournemouth were match openers between the 25th and 35th minute, including last weekend's goal against Manchester City. In contrast, the last eight goals Thierno Barry scored for Everton came after half-time, including one against Palace, and five of those arrived after the 75th minute.

Bournemouth suffered no new injury worries at the weekend but are without Amine Adli and Julian Araujo, amongst others. Everton are likely to miss Tim Iroegbunam and Christian Norgaard.

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Coventry: Haji Wright (muscle injury)

Hull: Jack Butland (arm injury), Darko Gyabi (groin injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Oscar Zambrano (hamstring injury)

DOUBTFUL

Joe Gelhardt (ankle injury), Matty Jacobs (hip injury)

Victor Torp registered 17 Championship goal involvements for Coventry last term (G10, A7), and opened his account for this season in midweek cup action (G1, A1). As 44% of Hull's attacks came down the right against United, Mohamed Belloumi could be key to their chances here - each of his four goals last term came before half-time.

Coventry are without defender Luke Woolfenden and forward Haji Wright. Hull's list of injuries is already extensive, but they are hopeful of Semi Ajayi, Nobel Mendy and Lewie Coyle returning after all three missed the trip to Stoke.

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Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski (knee injury), James Maddison (knock), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Xavi Simons (knee injury)

Newcastle: Dan Burn (ankle injury), Joelinton (injury), Will Osula (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Mohammed Kudus (muscle injury), Pape Matar Sarr (injury), Tino Livramento (hamstring injury)

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has five goal involvements in his last four games against Newcastle (G4, A1), but boasts just one career H2H win (D5, L5) and has only scored in the league once since February. Anthony Elanga finally opened his Premier League account for Newcastle last week with his third successive goal for the club to arrive inside the opening 30 minutes.

Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Pape Matar Sarr could all return for Spurs, but James Maddison has a shoulder injury. Newcastle are without Dan Burn and Joelinton, while Tino Livramento is nearing a return.

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Chelsea: Moises Caicedo (injury), Emanuel Emegha (hamstring injury), Jordan Henderson (wrist injury), Marco Palestra (injury), Mamadou Sarr (transfer negotiations)

Brighton: Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Yankuba Minteh (injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Aaron Anselmino (inactive), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Matthew O'Riley (illness)

Chelsea's Morgan Rogers has assisted more career goals against Brighton than any other side (4), while his goal against Fulham made it 11 wins across his last 12 goalscoring club appearances (D1). Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood was the only Premier League player to score multiple goals on matchday one (G2) - prior to that brace, four of his six goals had come after half-time against London clubs.

Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra could both be missing for Chelsea again here, with Yankuba Minteh headlining Brighton's extensive injury list.

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Leeds: Wilfried Gnonto (hamstring injury), Mateo Joseph (knee injury)

Brentford: Antoni Milambo (knee injury), Sepp van den Berg (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Ilia Gruev (knee injury), Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring injury)

Leeds' Harry Wilson has scored a career-high seven goals against Brentford - his first goal of last season came against the Bees, while four of his last five club goals arrived on or beyond the hour mark. Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter was on target against Spurs, and although his last two goals came at home, his eight prior came on the road.

Leeds duo Gabriel Gudmundsson and Wilfried Gnonto are expected to be missing again, while Sepp van den Berg remains sidelined for Brentford.

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Sunderland: Simon Adingra (foot injury)

Fulham: Tom Cairney (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

None confirmed

All seven of Brian Brobbey's goals for Sunderland have come after half-time including all three on home soil, two of which came against London opposition. Fulham's Alex Iwobi is unbeaten in six career H2Hs against the Black Cats (W5, D1), and scored and assisted in last season's corresponding fixture.

Sunderland remain without Simon Adingra through an ankle injury, while Fulham's Tom Cairney is sidelined.

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WON'T PLAY

Man Utd: Carlos Baleba (ankle injury), Matthijs de Ligt (back injury), Tom Heaton (injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

Ipswich: Azor Matusiwa (injury), Jack Taylor (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Mason Mount (foot injury), Florentino (inactive)

After featuring up front in pre-season, Bryan Mbeumo may be restored to a central position for United here as he looks to build on a record of three goal involvements from two prior games against Ipswich (G2, A1). Julio Enciso starred for Ipswich last week, and given that five of his prior six Premier League goals came on the road, he could make a big impact here.

United are assessing knocks to Amad Diallo and Mason Mount, while new signing Baleba arrives with an ankle injury. Ipswich's Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa haven't featured since the final day of last season.

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WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa: TBC

Arsenal: TBC

DOUBTFUL

TBC