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Liverpool lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as Iraola awaits Barcola arrival

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will get his first taste of the Anfield roar as Reds boss with Nottingham Forest landing on Merseyside on Saturday August 29th.

His side snatched a controversial late 2-2 draw away at Newcastle United last weekend as Iraola narrowly avoided defeat on his competitive bow at the club. 

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Dominik Szoboszlai's stoppage time penalty grabbed a point on Tyneside, and Iraola was clear on the work to be done with his charges, after preseason hints at his frustration over the squad's fitness levels.

Jeremy Jacquet made his club debut alongside captain Virgil van Dijk in defence with summer signing Victor Munoz winning the all-important penalty off the bench.

Ahead of a key day at Anfield, Iraola confirmed his preference is to keep Cody Gakpo beyond the summer transfer window, despite the club agreeing a £100M transfer fee with PSG for Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool team news v Nottingham Forest

Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni remain as long-term injury absentees for Iraola and he could stick with an unchanged starting team from the Newcastle game with Munoz, Alexis Mac Allister and new loan signing Ronald Araujo on the bench.

Liverpool predicted XI v Nottingham Forest

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kick off time

Iraola's home debut is a 12:30pm UK kick off on Saturday August 29th, 2026.

Key Stat

Liverpool fans will need no reminder of Forest's recent successes at Anfield with the Reds losing at home to the Tricky Trees in the last two Premier League campaigns.

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Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaLiverpoolNottingham

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