Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko
Man Utd plan surprise Man City raid for Grealish

Bayern Munich president Hainer admits Liverpool move likely for Wirtz

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich president Hainer admits Liverpool move likely for Wirtz
Bayern Munich president Hainer admits Liverpool move likely for WirtzAction Plus
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer admits Florian Wirtz is close to joining Liverpool.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker is in talks with Bayern, Manchester City and Liverpool about a move away from Bayer this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Hainer has declared Bayern believe Wirtz is now a step away from signing with the Reds.

"Max Eberl (sporting director) informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably oriented towards Liverpool," declared Hainer on Friday. 

It's suggested Liverpool are prepared to go beyond €120m to win the race for Wirtz's signature.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianLiverpoolBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool ask Bayer Leverkusen about Wirtz during Frimpong negotiations
Bayern Munich 'fear' Liverpool will hijack Florian Wirtz deal
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely