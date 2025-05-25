Bayern Munich president Hainer admits Liverpool move likely for Wirtz

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer admits Florian Wirtz is close to joining Liverpool.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker is in talks with Bayern, Manchester City and Liverpool about a move away from Bayer this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Hainer has declared Bayern believe Wirtz is now a step away from signing with the Reds.

"Max Eberl (sporting director) informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably oriented towards Liverpool," declared Hainer on Friday.

It's suggested Liverpool are prepared to go beyond €120m to win the race for Wirtz's signature.