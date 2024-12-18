Winter convinced "parting of ways" for Rashford and Man Utd

Journalist Henry Winter is reporting that Marcus Rashford is ready to leave Manchester United.

Rashford spoke to Winter at a school function yesterday, where he discussed his situation and declared himself ready "for a new challenge".

Winter said on the BBC World Service this morning: "He was very keen to emphasise his respect for Manchester United and he didn't want to leave with the door hanging off its hinges, almost like certain other players in the past that have left United.

"There's a lot of respect there.

"There's going to be a parting of the ways and I hope he gets a good send-off because he's done a lot for United."

