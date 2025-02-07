Wilson-Brown happy with new Leicester deal ahead of Kilmarnock move

Tom Wilson-Brown is delighted signing his new Leicester City contract.

Ahead of moving away on-loan to Kilmarnock, the centre-half penned a new deal to 2026 with the Foxes.

"I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s a good way to start the year and hopefully I can kick on. I’ve been here for 11 years now and it’s a dream for anyone who has been here for this long. First team experience is definitely the priority now, and going to get some experience.

“It was a difficult start getting an injury in the first game of the season, but since coming back, it’s been really positive. I’ve played a lot of games over the past three or four months and I just want to continue doing that. There’s no better feeling than when you’re playing well and consistently. Hopefully that can carry on.

“I think those (EFL Trophy) games are vital because they give you a taste of men’s football and it makes you hungrier. You want that on a weekly basis and that’s definitely something I’m looking forward to in the next few months.”