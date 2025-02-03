Cardiff City sign Leicester winger Alves on loan for rest of the season

Cardiff City sign Leicester winger Alves on loan for the rest of the season

Cardiff City have brought in Leicester City winger Will Alves on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old is regarded as a top prospect at Leicester and has already made five senior appearances for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

He featured in the Premier League for the first time as a substitute against Manchester City in December.

Leicester approved the loan move to help Alves gain more regular first-team football.

Cardiff manager Omer Riza, who previously coached Alves in the England youth system, was eager to add him to the squad.

"Will is strong, fast, and has a fantastic attitude," Riza told the club’s website.