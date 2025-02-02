Van Nistelrooy unsure if Leicester will add to squad

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has hinted new signings may not be made before Monday's transfer deadline.

Van Nistelrooy was speaking after their 4-0 defeat at Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The focus is on this squad. We are better than we showed today, that is clear. We go back to work next week and to prove that in the next game.

“It’s about getting more out of these players because they’re better than our performance today. If you see last week, what they’re capable of, and also in performances before that against Champions League opposition, then it’s getting the best out of those players again and focusing on these players.

“It’s about improving them and their consistency, it’s not one game but game after game, to get out of this situation. That is the focus and other than that, I don’t have a focus.

“The focus is on this squad. That’s what I believe in and that’s what we’re working on. Any other situation is a bonus. As long as that’s not happening, we’re focusing on these players.”