Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy says transfers "weren't possible" due to restricted finances

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has opened up in his latest press conference about how the club could not sign who they wanted due to low funds.

Leicester also have Profit and Sustainability Rules concerns to ensure they comply with spending limits, meaning they are not in a position to spend large sums. This impacted the January transfer window which meant despite the need for improvements the Foxes were unable to capture the talent they wanted.

"The reality is not always as you wish," said Van Nistelrooy. "I was part of the picture and the communication so it didn't come as a surprise, the development from November to the end January, reality set in.

"What we have to deal with, the opportunity and restrictions go hand in hand.

"The idea was that there were certain possibilities, but when the numbers came on the table they were different. We had to reassess, look at possibilities within that framework.

"We weren't able to get them. Simple fact. That is the reality. We tried but the focus was on impact players to strengthen the squad. We did with Coulibaly, we were able to strengthen, but other possibilities weren't possible.

"I am quite pragmatic, get on with it, get the most out of what we have, there is young talent."

Defender Woyo Coulibaly was the only signing, arriving from Parma for £3M whilst Facundo Buonanotte and Odsonne Edouard are on loan from Brighton and Crystal Palace meaning the Foxes could also not make any domestic loan signings. Leicester currently sit 18th in the Premier League and will be hoping to survive relegation with the squad that has had just one new arrival this winter.