Arsenal boss Arteta unsure Saka making Liverpool clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has labeled Bukayo Saka a serious doubt this weekend.

The Gunners are set to take on Liverpool in a huge top of the table clash on Sunday.

However, they may have to take on the table toppers at home in the Premier League without winger Saka.

The England international was left out of the squad for Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

"I don't know, sorry, he wasn't able to train yet so that's unlikely," the Spaniard said of Saka, speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport.

He then added on Riccardo Calafiori, who had to come off in the game against Shakhtar: "Riccy, I don't know, he felt something and could not continue playing so (it's a) bit of a worry."

