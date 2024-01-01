Arsenal boss Arteta worried about Calafiori setback

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori tweaked his knee during last night's Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Gunners battled to a 1-0, with Calafiori and Ben White taken off by manager Mikel Arteta.

It's since emerged that Calafiori has suffered a knee strain.

Arteta remarked afterwards: "Ben, it was my decision to take him out. He had a yellow care and we’ve played enough with 10 men in recent periods. They had a lot of density on that side, a lot of players on that side, so I didn’t want to take any chances there.

"With Riccy he had to come off because he felt something. I don’t know the extent of it so in that sense not great news."