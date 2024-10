Aston Villa's Polish goalkeeper Oliwier Zych is attracting rival Premier League interest.

The Telegraph says Arsenal and Brighton are showing interest in the 20-year-old.

The goalkeeper was on loan at Puszcza Niepolomice last season, where he played 26 matches in the Polish top-flight.

Zych, 20, left Polish Lubin for Aston Villa in the summer of 2020.

He has managed to play 28 competitive matches for Aston Villa's U21 team.