Willian: My advice to Estevao on making it with Chelsea

Paul Vegas
Former Chelsea star Willian is backing Estevao for a big impact at Stamford Bridge.

The Palmeiras whizkid is joining Chelsea this summer for next season after formally signing with the Blues at the beginning of last term.

Willian, who has just been released from Fulham, "Without a doubt, he has a lot of potential, a lot of quality. He has the advantage of still being very young, but with great potential like Lamine Yamal, they have a similar style.

"I hope he can be very successful here in England playing for Chelsea, can win many titles, score many goals with the Chelsea shirt and help win trophies in the years to come."

 

My advice to Estevao

Willian also told ESPN Brasil: "My advice is that he dedicates himself fully.

"In England, football is very different to what he is used to. When he arrives, I think he will need extra work at the club. I am sure he has a very good mentality.

"There is no question about his quality: he has more than enough talent to play at a big club like Chelsea. But I hope he can adapt as quickly as possible and assimilate the style of play here to be very successful."

