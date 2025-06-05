Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Arsenal eye shock move for Chelsea flop Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as back-up to David Raya this summer.

Arrizabalaga, 30, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and managed to rediscover some form following his disastrous time in West London.

While on the south coast, he managed to keep nine clean sheets and conceded 43 goals as the club achieved their highest ever Premier League finish.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Arsenal are looking to sign the Spaniard as they seek to sign a back-up ‘keeper to current first choice David Raya.

He is understood to have a £5 million release clause in his Chelsea contract who are keen to offload over a dozen players this summer.

Premier LeagueArrizabalaga KepaRaya DavidArsenalChelseaFootball Transfers