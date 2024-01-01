Tribal Football
Williams signs pro Man Utd deal

Manchester United have secured a commitment from youngster Ethan Williams.

The talented Under-18s star has signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils.Per the Manchester Evening News, the attacker will be hoping to push up to Under-21 level this term.

Williams scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in academy games last term.

He was a key part of the Under-18 side that won three trophies, impressing in their most important games of the campaign.

United have also given pro deals to Jack Kingdon, Ashton Missin, Tom Myles and Jacob Devaney.

