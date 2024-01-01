Man Utd continue contract talks with Evans

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Premier League giants Manchester United are not giving up on retaining a veteran defender.

The Red Devils are reportedly still in talks with Jonny Evans about a short-term contract.

Evans signed for one-year last season, having left Leicester City after their relegation to the Championship.

Per the Manchester Evening News, United moving for new defenders does not change the equation.

If United sign two center backs, the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire may both leave.

Evans is seen as a fifth choice option and may be retained on another year-long deal.

