Marseille in talks with Arsenal for Nketiah

Olympique Marseille are in talks with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah.

Foot Mercato says Marseille are moving for Nketiah independent of negotiations with Manchester United for Mason Greenwood.

There has already been initial talks between Nketiah's agent and OM.

The 25-year-old is open to a move to France in principle. Last season, the striker scored six goals in 37 competitive matches for Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners want to sell the striker. However, talks are currently still at an early stage.